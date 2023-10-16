Latest Crimes Reported in Burbank

Over the past few days, the serene city of Burbank has seen the following various crimes. The Burbank Police Department, in an effort to keep the public informed, has released a chronological breakdown of these events through Crimemapping.

Thefts:

October 13, 11:20 PM: A theft was reported at 400 BLOCK W ALAMEDA AV. October 14, 4:00 PM: Another theft took place at 200 BLOCK E MAGNOLIA BL. October 15, 8:00 AM: A morning theft startled residents at 500 BLOCK S BEACHWOOD DR. October 15, 1:30 PM: Yet another was reported at 1300 BLOCK N VICTORY PL. October 15, 7:18 PM: The day ended with an incident at 200 BLOCK E CYPRESS AV.

Burglaries:

October 13, 5:00 PM: A residence was broken into at 100 BLOCK S VALLEY ST. October 14, 4:30 PM: Another report came from 4200 BLOCK MCFARLANE AV. October 14, 10:58 PM: Nighttime saw another burglary at 2700 BLOCK W ALAMEDA AV.

DUIs:

October 14, 12:20 AM: A DUI was registered at N FIRST ST/E CYPRESS AV. October 14, 2:19 AM: Another at N HOLLYWOOD WY/THORNTON AV. October 14, 12:43 PM: A third incident near E CYPRESS AV/N THIRD ST. October 15, 1:49 AM: An early report emerged from 0 BLOCK W BURBANK BL.

Drug/Alcohol Violations:

October 13, 4:40 PM: A violation was noted at 1300 BLOCK VICTORY PL. October 14, 6:00 AM: Another early morning report came from 1600 BLOCK W BURBANK BL. October 14, 7:56 PM: Evening saw a report from N GLENOAKS BL/COHASSET ST. October 15, 9:09 AM: Morning brought an incident at THORNTON AV/N FAIRVIEW ST. October 15, 12:51 AM: An early case emerged from 900 BLOCK S SAN FERNANDO BL.

Other Noteworthy Incidents:

October 14, 2:27 PM: Fraud was reported at 1600 BLOCK N VICTORY PL. October 14, 8:55 PM: Weapon-related offenses were noted at S VICTORY BL/W ELM AV. October 14, 8:20 PM: A deeply concerning sex crime was reported from 1800 BLOCK W VICTORY BL. October 14, 11:10 AM: Midday brought an assault report from 500 BLOCK E PALM AV.

The Burbank Police Department urges residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity. They remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community and are actively investigating the above incidents.