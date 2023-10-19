Latest Crimes Reported in Burbank

These are the latest crimes reported by Crimemapping, with information obtained from the Burbank Police Department.

Theft / Larceny:

On October 14 , a theft occurred at 5:00 PM on the 600 block of East Angeleno.

, a theft occurred at 5:00 PM on the 600 block of East Angeleno. October 16 recorded two theft incidents: one at 1:58 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Alameda and another at 8:23 p.m. on the 100 block of East Alameda.

Vehicle Break-In / Theft:

The series of vehicle-related crimes began on October 16 at 11:11 AM on the 3200 block of West Victory. Later in the day, at noon, an incident was reported on the 3800 block of West Verdugo. The trend persisted into October 17 with a break-in at 10:00 AM on the 500 block of South Buena Vista St, then early October 18 at 12:01 AM on the 500 block of East Santa Anita.

Motor Vehicle Theft:

On October 16 at 6:30 AM, a vehicle was stolen near Naomi and Burton. Another incident was reported on October 17 at 4:02 PM on the 500 block of North Third Street.

Fraud:

A worrying series of fraud incidents began on October 14 at 6:30 PM on the 900 block of North Reese, continued on October 16 at 4:45 PM on the 200 block of North Third Street, and persisted with two more incidents on October 17: one at 4:00 AM near Third Street and Bethany, and the other at 11:56 PM at San Fernando and Olive.

Drugs / Alcohol Violations:

October 17 was particularly challenging for law enforcement, starting with a violation at 4:38 AM near Magnolia and Victory, another at 7:23 AM near Hollywood Way and Victory, and finally, a third report on October 18 at 1:14 AM on the 800 block of North Victory.

Assault:

October 18 began with an unsettling assault report at 2:53 AM on the 300 block of West Alameda.

Vandalism:

The city also noted a vandalism case on October 16 at 12:00 PM on the 3800 block of West Verdugo.

The Burbank Police Department is urging the public to remain vigilant, ensure the safety of their belongings, and report any suspicious activities. Active investigations into these incidents are underway.