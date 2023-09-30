Latest Crimes Reported in Burbank

According to Crimemapping, the following crimes were reported in Burbank, in chronological order:

Motor Vehicle Theft: 100 block S Kenneth Rd | 9/28/2023 @ 1:30 AM Vandalism: 200 block N Third St | 9/28/2023 @ 6:00 AM Assault: 800 block N Keystone St | 9/28/2023 @ 10:00 AM Theft/Larceny: 200 block E Cypress Av | 9/28/2023 @ 1:20 PM Theft/Larceny: 300 block S Virginia Av | 9/28/2023 @ 2:53 PM Robbery: 1100 block W Magnolia Bl | 9/28/2023 @ 3:02 PM Assault: 2200 block N Niagara St | 9/28/2023 @ 5:05 PM Theft/Larceny: 1600 block N Victory Pl | 9/28/2023 @ 7:54 PM Drugs/Alcohol Violations: W Alameda Av/S Flower St | 9/28/2023 @ 8:48 PM

Please note that this information is based on the data provided by Crimemapping.com.