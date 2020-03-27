Latest News From Caltrans Regarding the I-5 Project

Starting Friday night/Saturday morning, there will be a long-term closure of Burbank Boulevard at the I-5 bridge for 14-16 months. Detours are provided. Crews will demolish the bridge on April 25-27, requiring full closure of I-5 for 36 hours. Please see more information below. The schedule is subject to change.

Work will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard 
 
Providencia Avenue: Crews are installing fence barriers on the pedestrian bridge.
 
I-5 between SR-134 and Magnolia Boulevard: Crews are installing joint seals and the irrigation system. Some of this work occurs at night. 
 
Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street

I-5 at Burbank Boulevard: Crews are constructing retaining walls, excavating and placing CIDH (cast in drilled holes) piles. Crews are doing utility removal on the bridge. Some of this work may occur at night and during the day.

Burbank Boulevard: Starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, Burbank Boulevard will be closed to all traffic at the I-5 bridge. Detours are posted during this long-term closure. The new bridge will open to traffic in 2021. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change. See the following Construction Alert for more information. (A larger map is shown below, after the Construction Alert.)

Here is a high definition version of the map:

SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard

 
Intermittent Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures:
Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction.
 
Alameda Avenue, Sonora Avenue, Western Avenue and South Flower Street Lane Closures:
Intermittent daytime and nighttime street, ramp and lane closures on Alameda Avenue, Sonora Avenue, Western Avenue and South Flower Street. Detours are posted.
Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street

Long-Term I-5 Ramp Closures at Burbank Boulevard: Long-term or permanent closures are in effect at three of the five I-5 on/off ramps at Burbank Boulevard. Detours are posted.
 
Burbank Boulevard Bridge: Burbank Boulevard at I-5 will be closed to all traffic, starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Detours are posted. See the Construction Alert, above.
 
Full Closure of I-5 for 36 Hours for Demolition of Burbank Boulevard Bridge: Demolition of the bridge will require full closure of Interstate 5 to all traffic in both directions for a 36-hour period:
  • Northbound I-5 will be closed at State Route 134 (the Ventura Freeway) and Southbound I-5 will be closed at State Route 170 (the Hollywood Freeway). 
  • The I-5 closure will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 (crews will start closing ramps and freeway connectors at 10 a.m.).
  • The I-5 closure will end by 2 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 (ramps and freeway connectors will open by 6 a.m.). 
  • Dates and times are subject to change. 
  • Drivers are strongly advised to make plans to use alternative freeway routes during the 36-hour closure and avoid using I-5 in Burbank, Glendale and the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.
Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures:  Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction. 
 
On- and Off-Ramp Closures and Lane Closures:  Intermittent on- and off-ramp closures and lane closures at Buena Vista Street, Empire Avenue, San Fernando Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detours are posted.

 

