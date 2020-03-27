Latest News From Caltrans Regarding the I-5 Project

I-5 between SR-134 and Magnolia Boulevard: Crews are installing joint seals and the irrigation system. Some of this work occurs at night.

I-5 at Burbank Boulevard: Crews are constructing retaining walls, excavating and placing CIDH (cast in drilled holes) piles. Crews are doing utility removal on the bridge. Some of this work may occur at night and during the day.

Burbank Boulevard: Starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, Burbank Boulevard will be closed to all traffic at the I-5 bridge. Detours are posted during this long-term closure. The new bridge will open to traffic in 2021. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change. See the following Construction Alert for more information. (A larger map is shown below, after the Construction Alert.)

