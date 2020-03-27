Latest News From Caltrans Regarding the I-5 Project

Starting Friday night/Saturday morning, there will be a long-term closure of Burbank Boulevard at the I-5 bridge for 14-16 months. Detours are provided. Crews will demolish the bridge on April 25-27, requiring full closure of I-5 for 36 hours. Please see more information below. The schedule is subject to change.
Work will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
I-5 at Burbank Boulevard: Crews are constructing retaining walls, excavating and placing CIDH (cast in drilled holes) piles. Crews are doing utility removal on the bridge. Some of this work may occur at night and during the day.
Burbank Boulevard: Starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, Burbank Boulevard will be closed to all traffic at the I-5 bridge. Detours are posted during this long-term closure. The new bridge will open to traffic in 2021. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change. See the following Construction Alert for more information. (A larger map is shown below, after the Construction Alert.)
SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard
- Northbound I-5 will be closed at State Route 134 (the Ventura Freeway) and Southbound I-5 will be closed at State Route 170 (the Hollywood Freeway).
- The I-5 closure will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 (crews will start closing ramps and freeway connectors at 10 a.m.).
- The I-5 closure will end by 2 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 (ramps and freeway connectors will open by 6 a.m.).
- Dates and times are subject to change.
- Drivers are strongly advised to make plans to use alternative freeway routes during the 36-hour closure and avoid using I-5 in Burbank, Glendale and the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.