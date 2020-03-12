Latest Official Coronavirus News Concerning Burbank

This is the latest information that we have that has been verified or released by businesses or officials

March 11 – From the BUSD Website:

Dear BUSD Students, Staff, and Families,

We are constantly monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and updating our response based on the information we receive from public health, the California Department of Education (CDE), and the Los Angeles County Office of Education. This situation is dynamic and evolving each day and we want to reassure you that our priority is staff and student health and safety. Los Angeles County is still in Scenario 1, but we learned this morning the Los Angeles County Office of Education is now cancelling large group events out of an abundance of caution. We also learned last night that Pasadena Unified has moved to Scenario 2 and is putting in more restrictions, so we want to be proactive and vigilant.

Out of an abundance of caution we are cancelling large group events until March 31. This includes tonight’s Middle School Open Houses and next week’s High School Open Houses. As we receive more information, we will provide an update regarding future events.

We are continuing to plan for other measures to take if Los Angeles County moves to Scenario 2. You can learn more about the scenarios and the recommendations by clicking the following link California Department of Health’s School Guidance on Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19

Please note, there is no indication or direction to close schools at this time.

Please visit the County of Los Angeles Public Health’s web page for FAQs and other resources: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

In closing, as a reminder, the best prevention against any virus is to wash our hands often. Please make sure to wash your hands as frequently as possible. As always, we thank you for your ongoing support. By working together we will be able to navigate these challenging times.

Sincerely,

Matt Hill, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Burbank Unified School District