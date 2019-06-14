Latest Update From Caltrans – Closures and Detours on I-5 Project



Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures:

Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound lane closures reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Full Closure of Buena Vista Street and San Fernando Boulevard:

From 9 p.m. Friday, June 14, to 6 a.m. Monday, June 17 (dates and times are subject to change) Buena Vista Street will be closed in both directions between Winona Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard, and San Fernando Boulevard will be closed in both directions at the intersection at Buena Vista Street. These closures are for construction including paving. Detours are posted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

Ongoing: Intermittent daytime and nighttime closures of Buena Vista Street, in both directions, between San Fernando Boulevard and Winona Avenue. A detour is posted.

On- and Off-Ramp Closures:

Intermittent on- and off-ramp closures at Buena Vista Street, San Fernando Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detours are posted.