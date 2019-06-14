Latest Update From Caltrans – Closures and Detours on I-5 Project

Following press release sent from Caltrans:
From 9 p.m. Friday, June 14, to 6 a.m. Monday, June 17 (dates and times are subject to change) Buena Vista Street will be closed in both directions between Winona Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard, and San Fernando Boulevard will be closed in both directions at the intersection at Buena Vista Street. Detours are posted.
Work will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.SR-134 to Magnolia BoulevardLos Angeles River Bridge: Crews continue working in the I-5 median to widen the bridge.Providencia Avenue: Crews are installing fence barriers on the pedestrian bridge and painting.I-5 Median: Crews are constructing the median concrete barrier.Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street
I-5 at Buena Vista Street: Crews are constructing freeway bridge approach and departure slabs.
Buena Vista Street: Crews are constructing street improvements during the daytime and at night on Buena Vista Street between San Fernando Boulevard and the on- and off-ramps at Winona Avenue.
I-5 at Empire Avenue: Crews are backfilling footings and erecting falsework.
‘Old’ Empire Avenue/Victory Place/Wilson Avenue/Maria Street: Crews are constructing street improvements.
Northbound San Fernando Boulevard On-Ramp: Crews are constructing the on-ramp shoulder pavement.
Closures and Detours
SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard
Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures:Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction.
Alameda Avenue, Sonora Avenue, Western Avenue and South Flower Street Lane Closures:
Intermittent daytime and nighttime street, ramp and lane closures on Alameda Avenue, Sonora Avenue, Western Avenue and South Flower Street through late 2019. Detours are posted.
South Flower Street:
Parking is not allowed during the daytime on South Flower Street at the Providencia Avenue Bridge where crews are painting.
Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street
Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures:
Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound lane closures reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Full Closure of Buena Vista Street and San Fernando Boulevard:
Ongoing: Intermittent daytime and nighttime closures of Buena Vista Street, in both directions, between San Fernando Boulevard and Winona Avenue. A detour is posted.
On- and Off-Ramp Closures:
Intermittent on- and off-ramp closures at Buena Vista Street, San Fernando Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detours are posted.