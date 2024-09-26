Law Office Teams Up With Home Again L.A. to Give Free Legal Advice

On Saturday, September 21, the Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti, in collaboration with Home Again Los Angeles, successfully hosted a Free Legal Clinic by appointment only, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2321 North Catalina Street.

The event provided vital legal guidance on employee rights, personal injury, and family law, serving as a bridge between the community and the legal support it deserves.

Three experienced attorneys—Adrianos Facchetti, Ani Mazmanyan, and Siranush Zhamakochyan—offered one-on-one consultations to help attendees navigate their legal concerns. “Our goal was to empower individuals with knowledge and support,” said Adrianos Facchetti, the firm’s founder. “Everyone should have access to quality legal advice, regardless of their circumstances.”

This clinic represented more than just legal advice; it was a community effort to ensure residents had access to necessary resources. Over 20 households that utilize Home Again Los Angeles services received consultations, providing many a path toward stability and a big sigh of relief.