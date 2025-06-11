Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti Voted Best Attorney in Burbank: But This City Has Always Been Home

Winning Best Attorney in Burbank for 2025 means more to me than I can explain. Not just because I’ve built a successful law practice here, but because this city has been my home for as long as I can remember.

I was adopted when I was just three days old. My birth mother made the incredibly difficult decision to place me for adoption because she couldn’t give me the life she wanted for me. I was lucky. I ended up with a Brazilian-Argentinian couple who raised me in Burbank, taught me the value of hard work, and always believed in doing the right thing.

I grew up going to Emerson Elementary, John Muir Middle, and Burbank High. I played on the tennis team, where I first learned what it meant to grind, compete, and win the right way. Even as a kid, I wasn’t afraid to speak up when something felt wrong. That instinct never left me.

After college and law school, I came back to Burbank and started my own firm from scratch. I didn’t want to work for a big-name firm where clients were just file numbers. I wanted to build something personal; something grounded in service.

In the early years, I got a lucky break when a retired attorney named George took me under his wing. He gave me a shot in court, and I helped win a trial that got our client over ten times the amount the insurance company offered. I didn’t use flashy tactics. I told the truth and fought hard. That’s how I’ve practiced law ever since.

Now, I’m a personal injury lawyer in Burbank with nearly 20 years of experience and more than 1,000 cases under my belt. I help people who’ve been seriously hurt in car accidents, bicycle crashes,trip and falls, and wrongful death cases. We fight hard against the insurance companies, but we treat our clients with deep respect and empathy. We call our clients back. We explain the process. We go to court when we have to.

But more than that, I still live in Burbank. My kids go to school here. I walk these streets. I support local events. I run free legal clinics and give away bikes every year through our Bikes for Kids program. This isn’t just where I work, it’s where I’m raising my family.

I want this city to thrive. I want people to feel supported when life knocks them down. And I want to keep giving back to the place that gave me everything.

So if you’re looking for a Burbank car accident lawyer who knows and loves this community, and will actually fight for you like it matters, because it does, you know where to find me.

About the Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti, Accident & Injury Lawyers

Adrianos Facchetti is a top-rated personal injury attorney and lifelong Burbank resident. His firm has recovered millions of dollars for clients injured in car accidents, slip and fall incidents, bicycle crashes, and wrongful death cases across Southern California. With nearly two decades of experience and a reputation for integrity, compassion, and results, Adrianos and his team are proud to serve the Burbank community through legal advocacy, free legal clinics, and local outreach programs like Bikes for Kids. Learn more at https://facchettilaw.com.