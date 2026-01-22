LBMS Students Take the Stage in Disney’s NEWSIES

Luther Burbank Middle School’s Vocal Music Association will present Disney’s Newsies on January 29th, 30th, and 31st at 7:00 PM in the LBMS Auditorium (3700 W. Jeffries Ave., Burbank).

The production features a large cast of middle school performers in grades 6–8 and highlights the depth of the school’s vocal music and performing arts program. Students have spent months developing vocals, choreography, and ensemble work to bring this fast-paced, story-driven musical to life.

Student performers describe Newsies as “action-packed and energizing,” “entertaining and heartfelt,” and “intriguing, exciting, and memorable.” The show offers a strong example of youth arts education in action and a community-centered performing arts experience.

Tickets are available at LBMSVMA.LUDUS.COM or at the door. We would be happy to provide photos, rehearsal access, or additional information for coverage consideration.

More details can be found at www.lbmsvma.com.