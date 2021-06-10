Leadership Burbank Accepting Applications for 2021-22 Program

The Board of Directors of Leadership Burbank announced today a new perspective to the nine-month program for the 2021-22 year which will begin in August. The program will offer the traditional leadership development training through the lens of social justice, civil discourse, and post-pandemic leadership. Applications are currently being accepted.

In celebrating its 25th anniversary year, Leadership Burbank is thrilled to offer this opportunity to current and emerging leaders who live or work in Burbank and who have a vested interest in building a better Burbank. Applicants who are selected will enhance their personal and professional skills, gain a deeper understanding of the Burbank community, and join an esteemed network of colleagues and associates throughout the city. The upcoming class will kick off with a welcome orientation on August 18, 2021 and will culminate with a graduation ceremony in May 2022.

“With all that’s happened in the last year, we knew we had to take a fresh look at our program,” said Don St. Clair, incoming Chair of Leadership Burbank’s Board of Directors. “This year’s program is a new approach to leadership in a time when we are emerging from a global pandemic and reeling from a period of social and political discord. These themes will be woven throughout the program, and our hope is that graduates will gain insight and understanding of how our community evolves through times of uncertainty and unrest.”

Facilitators Sue Georgino and Mary Alvord will bring their extensive knowledge of Burbank’s inner-workings to the 2021-22 program along with alumni and guest speakers from both regional and local corporations, government, and social sectors. All of these experts will provide participants with their unique perspective to the enhanced curriculum and extend the opportunity to broaden their network with key leaders and organizations throughout Burbank who effect change on a daily basis.

Current Board Chair, Albert Hernandez, shared his excitement for the enhanced curriculum of next year’s program. “Taking a year off during the pandemic from offering this program was difficult, however it also allowed us to take a step back and really look at what was going on in the world around us. We’ve taken all the lessons learned in the last year and brought them to the forefront of this year’s program. I anticipate many deep discussions between participants as we look at community engagement and civil discourse through the lens of social justice and racial equity.”

The Leadership Burbank Board of Directors will host two mixers for prospective class members to learn more about the program on Monday, June 21, and Wednesday, July 14, both from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, located at 200 W. Magnolia Blvd. Both mixers will be held in-person, with an option to attend both events virtually. An RSVP is required to chair@leadershipburbank.org . Safety measures will align with local ordinances.

Applications to join the Leadership Burbank Class of 2021-22 are due no later than July 21. The program is open to those who live or work in Burbank.

Participants can apply for Leadership Burbank at http://leadershipburbank.org/apply/