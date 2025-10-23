Leadership Burbank Celebrates 30 Years with “Sneakin’ & Sippin’ at the Speakeasy” Fundraiser

Leadership Burbank is marking its 30th anniversary with “Sneakin’ & Sippin’ at the Speakeasy” — a glamorous, prohibition-inspired fundraiser set for Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 PM at Romancing The Bean in Burbank’s Magnolia Park neighborhood. The evening will include dinner bites and desserts, hosted beverages, prohibition-era cocktails, live entertainment, and a silent auction featuring standout items like a fully stocked vintage bar cart.

“After three decades of shaping local leaders and empowering community projects, we’re excited to celebrate in true Leadership Burbank fashion — with connection, creativity, and a whole lot of fun,” said Trena Pitchford, Leadership Burbank Board Chair. “This event is more than a party. It’s a chance to honor our past, toast to the future, and support the next generation of changemakers who will continue to make Burbank thrive.”

Guests will enjoy an immersive speakeasy experience at The New Deal, complete with thematic décor and a few clandestine surprises — including a secret, walkable second stop for those “in the know.” A period-style password will be shared with confirmed guests ahead of the event.

Event Highlights

Immersive 1930s-themed experience at Romancing The Bean

Live cigar roller offering hand-rolled cigars throughout the evening

Silent auction featuring premium items, including a custom-curated bar cart

Live entertainment, hosted beverages, and prohibition-inspired cocktails

A whispered, walkable second location surprise for insiders

Recognition of 30 years of alumni, partners, and community impact

Sponsorship Opportunities

Leadership Burbank is currently seeking event sponsors to help make this milestone celebration extra special. Sponsorship packages include event recognition, VIP access, and brand visibility across Leadership Burbank’s digital and community platforms. Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to visit www.LeadershipBurbank.org or email Renee Johnson, Leadership Burbank Deputy Director, at director@leadershipburbank.org for more information.

To learn more about Leadership Burbank and support its mission of developing future community leaders, please visit www.LeadershipBurbank.org.

About Leadership Burbank

The mission of Leadership Burbank is to identify, educate, and motivate current and emerging leaders in Burbank to develop ideas and solutions that make Burbank a strong, sustainable, and vibrant community. Thirty years ago, Leadership Burbank was founded by the City of Burbank, Burbank Unified School District and the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, with the goal of building a better Burbank. Leadership programs are developed to provide educational and motivational curriculum for current and emerging leaders to enhance their personal and professional skills, gain a deeper understanding of community dynamics, and build a network of colleagues and associates throughout the city. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more information about Leadership Burbank, please visit www.LeadershipBurbank.org.

Contact:

chair@leadershipburbank.org