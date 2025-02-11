Leadership Burbank Class of 2025 Announces Class Project to Expand Adaptive Sports in Burbank 

Burbank, California February 3, 2025 – Leadership Burbank’s Class of 2025 is proud to unveil their class project: PLAY WITHOUT LIMITS. This initiative will support the project’s goal of raising funding and awareness to benefit the City of Burbank’s new Adaptive Sports Program expanding opportunities for athletes of all abilities.

With a focus on inclusivity and empowerment, Play Without Limits aims to enable individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate in both competitive and recreational sports by providing specialized sports wheelchairs and equipment. The project seeks to enrich the lives of participants by offering them the joy, sense of community, and personal resilience that adaptive sports provide.

The City of Burbank’s Adaptive Sports Program already plays a crucial role in empowering athletes of all abilities, offering accessible sports opportunities that promote physical activity, teamwork, and confidence. However, the availability of specialized adaptive equipment is limited and the City’s goal is to expand the program in preparation for the first-ever Paralympic Games hosted in Los Angeles in 2028. To address this need, Leadership Burbank’s Class of 2025 is committed to help remove barriers, open doors, and enhance the overall experience for more adaptive athletes.

“Our class is thrilled to help the adaptive sports program, a first time for Leadership Burbank to support this important population of our community,” said Kevin McCarney, a member of Leadership Burbank’s Class of 2025. “We look forward to engaging everyone in learning about adaptive athletes and how we can all help to expand these opportunities here in Burbank.”

“Adaptive sports provide an essential platform for individuals with disabilities to showcase their talents, determination, and resilience through participation in high-quality sports and physical activities,” said Marisa Garcia, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Burbank. “These invaluable recreational opportunities not only enrich the lives of participants, but also cultivate a deeper sense of inclusivity within our community.”

Leadership Burbank’s Class of 2025 is calling on community members, local businesses, and corporate sponsors to support the Play Without Limits initiative through donations, sponsorships, and participation in upcoming fundraising events, including the Burbank Adaptive Sports Expo. Every contribution will bring the program one step closer to its goal of equipping adaptive athletes with the tools they need to Play Without Limits.

About Leadership Burbank

Founded 30 years ago, Leadership Burbank provides educational and motivational programs for current and emerging leaders. Our mission is to develop ideas and solutions that create a strong, sustainable, and vibrant community. Leadership programs are developed to provide educational and motivational curriculum for current and emerging leaders to enhance their personal and professional skills, gain a deeper understanding of community dynamics, and build a network of colleagues and associates throughout the city. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more information about Leadership Burbank, go to http://leadershipburbank.org