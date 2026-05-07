Leadership Burbank Class of 2026 Introduces New Day Laundry, Bringing Mobile Laundry Services Directly to Those in Need

A simple load of laundry can make a meaningful difference — but for some in the Burbank community, access to that basic necessity isn’t always guaranteed.

That reality inspired Leadership Burbank’s Class of 2026 to create New Day Laundry, a new mobile initiative that will deliver free, reliable laundry services to individuals and families facing financial hardship, emergency situations, or temporary displacement.

Rather than relying on traditional, fixed-location services, New Day Laundry is designed to meet people where they are. The project will fund a custom-built mobile laundry trailer outfitted with multiple washers and dryers, creating a flexible, on-the-go solution that can reach those with limited access to facilities.

The program will be operated in partnership with The Salvation Army, expanding its existing presence in Burbank. By pairing laundry services with The Salvation Army’s mobile shower program, individuals will be able to take care of essential daily needs in one place, while also connecting with additional support services.

“New Day Laundry is about more than providing a service — it’s about restoring dignity and creating opportunity,” said Gabe Ayala, Class Project Leader, Leadership Burbank Class of 2026. “Something as simple as clean clothing can make a meaningful difference in how someone shows up for a job interview, attends school, or navigates their day. Our goal is to meet people where they are and support them in a way that feels accessible, respectful, and human.”

Community insights helped shape the project’s focus. Access to laundry services remains one of the most limited resources for individuals in need, with direct ties to employment readiness, health, and overall well-being. Local educators have also emphasized that consistent access to clean clothing can improve student confidence, attendance, and engagement — helping create a stronger sense of belonging in the classroom.

By addressing an everyday need in a tangible way, the Class of 2026 hopes to create a ripple effect — supporting stability for individuals and families while contributing to the broader health of the community. The initiative reflects Leadership Burbank’s long-standing commitment to developing leaders who identify real challenges and take meaningful action to solve them.

To date, the Class of 2026 has raised $55,173.51 toward its $75,000 goal, leaving $19,826.49 remaining to fully fund the project. Of that, just $7,520.73 is needed to complete the mobile trailer itself, with additional funds supporting the purchase of washers, dryers, and ongoing operational needs.

Leadership Burbank is calling on the community to help bring New Day Laundry across the finish line. Donations and sponsorships will directly impact the program’s ability to launch and sustain services for those who need them most. Opportunities include brand visibility through Leadership Burbank’s marketing platforms, logo placement on the mobile laundry trailer, and sponsorship of individual machines or essential equipment.

At its core, New Day Laundry is about more than clean clothes — it’s about dignity, access, and the opportunity for individuals and families to move forward with confidence.

To donate, visit: https://leadershipburbank.org/newdaylaundry

For questions, please contact: classproject@leadershipburbank.org

About Leadership Burbank

Founded in 1995, Leadership Burbank is a non-profit charity dedicated to enhancing the civic, cultural, and economic fabric of the Burbank community. Through its signature leadership program and many other initiatives, the organization provides established and emerging leaders with the tools and knowledge to lead and inspire change within their community. Celebrating over 30 years of impact, Leadership Burbank continues to foster a spirit of service, collaboration, and innovation.

For more information about Leadership Burbank and its programs, visit leadershipburbank.org.