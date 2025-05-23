Leadership Burbank Graduates Class of 2025 and Celebrates Their Class Project “PlayWithout Limits”

The Leadership Burbank Board of Directors hosted its Graduation Ceremony celebrating the
accomplishments of its newest class of leaders, and a few days later, the Class of 2025 hosted their
ribbon cutting ceremony officially donating specialized adaptive sports equipment to the City of
Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Over one hundred leaders from across Burbank joined Leadership Burbank for the culmination
ceremony of its nine-month program with keynote speaker Andrew Skinner of the Triumph
Foundation, on Wednesday, May 14th, at Woodbury University’s Fletcher Jones Foundation
Auditorium. Trena Pitchford, Chair of the Leadership Burbank Board of Directors, welcomed guests to
the celebration in Leadership Burbank’s 30th Anniversary Year.
“For 30 years, Leadership Burbank has been serving all corners of this great City and all of you are a
very important member of our LB family. Among you are past board members, alumni, donors and
our business partners. Our Board of Directors are so grateful for your care and support of our mission
because we all believe leadership matters,” Pitchford shared.
With more than 600 alumni serving as local leaders in government, education, Boards, and
Commissions and nonprofit volunteer services, Leadership Burbank, is an essential piece of the
fabric of the local community. Its leadership programs invite each class member to help create the
community they want while becoming the leaders they genuinely are. The ripple effect of their leadership
training continues to make Burbank a strong, sustainable, and vibrant community, and the collective
impact of all of the class projects has invested over a million dollars of goods and services that benefit
Burbank.
A few days later, the Class of 2025 hosted the “Play Without Limits” ribbon-cutting ceremony in
partnership with the City of Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Department, which is also celebrating its
100th Anniversary, on Sunday, May 18th at McCambridge Recreation Center. Assemblymember
Nick Schultz, as well as the City of Burbank’s Vice Mayor and Leadership Burbank alumni, Tamala
Takahashi spoke about the importance of the City’s new Adaptive Sports Program and Leadership
Burbank’s support of specialized equipment. Vice Mayor Takahashi shared that the all-terrain hiking
wheelchairs are the first of their kind in California and will open up Burbank’s hiking trails for
people with disabilities for the first time in the City’s history.
“This incredible gift from Leadership Burbank will have a lasting impact on our community,” said
Marisa Garcia, Director of Burbank Parks and Recreation. “It allows individuals of all
abilities to experience the benefits of recreation, build confidence, and connect with others through
sport. We’re excited to launch these programs and deeply thankful for this meaningful partnership.”
Jessa Freemyer, Vice Chair of Leadership Burbank’s Board of Directors and Board liaison to the
Class of 2025 stated, “LB25 truly embodied value-based leadership. They not only achieved a record-
setting a fundraising goal of nearly $90,000, but they did so by working together and staying true to their class values.
Their dedication to leading with purpose and compassion ensures a brighter, more
inclusive future for Burbank.”
With this donation, Burbank proudly joins a growing network of cities leading the way in adaptive
recreation and accessibility in Southern California, which is an important legacy for the City and
Leadership Burbank and also helps the City to prepare for the 2028 ParaOlympic games.
Leadership Burbank is a nonprofit organization dedicated to identifying, educating, and motivating
current and emerging leaders in Burbank to develop ideas and solutions that make Burbank a strong,
sustainable, and vibrant community. For more information, please visit www.leadershipburbank.org or
follow @LeadershipBurbank on social media.