Leadership Burbank Graduates Class of 2025 and Celebrates Their Class Project “PlayWithout Limits”

The Leadership Burbank Board of Directors hosted its Graduation Ceremony celebrating the

accomplishments of its newest class of leaders, and a few days later, the Class of 2025 hosted their

ribbon cutting ceremony officially donating specialized adaptive sports equipment to the City of

Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Department.



Over one hundred leaders from across Burbank joined Leadership Burbank for the culmination

ceremony of its nine-month program with keynote speaker Andrew Skinner of the Triumph

Foundation, on Wednesday, May 14th, at Woodbury University’s Fletcher Jones Foundation

Auditorium. Trena Pitchford, Chair of the Leadership Burbank Board of Directors, welcomed guests to

the celebration in Leadership Burbank’s 30th Anniversary Year.

Leadership Burbank 2025 Graduation



“For 30 years, Leadership Burbank has been serving all corners of this great City and all of you are a

very important member of our LB family. Among you are past board members, alumni, donors and

our business partners. Our Board of Directors are so grateful for your care and support of our mission

because we all believe leadership matters,” Pitchford shared.



With more than 600 alumni serving as local leaders in government, education, Boards, and

Commissions and nonprofit volunteer services, Leadership Burbank, is an essential piece of the

fabric of the local community. Its leadership programs invite each class member to help create the

community they want while becoming the leaders they genuinely are. The ripple effect of their leadership

training continues to make Burbank a strong, sustainable, and vibrant community, and the collective

impact of all of the class projects has invested over a million dollars of goods and services that benefit

Burbank.



A few days later, the Class of 2025 hosted the “Play Without Limits” ribbon-cutting ceremony in

partnership with the City of Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Department, which is also celebrating its

100th Anniversary, on Sunday, May 18th at McCambridge Recreation Center. Assemblymember

Nick Schultz, as well as the City of Burbank’s Vice Mayor and Leadership Burbank alumni, Tamala

Takahashi spoke about the importance of the City’s new Adaptive Sports Program and Leadership

Burbank’s support of specialized equipment. Vice Mayor Takahashi shared that the all-terrain hiking

wheelchairs are the first of their kind in California and will open up Burbank’s hiking trails for

people with disabilities for the first time in the City’s history.

Adaptive Equipment Donation by Leadership Brk



“This incredible gift from Leadership Burbank will have a lasting impact on our community,” said

Marisa Garcia, Director of Burbank Parks and Recreation. “It allows individuals of all

abilities to experience the benefits of recreation, build confidence, and connect with others through

sport. We’re excited to launch these programs and deeply thankful for this meaningful partnership.”

Jessa Freemyer, Vice Chair of Leadership Burbank’s Board of Directors and Board liaison to the

Class of 2025 stated, “LB25 truly embodied value-based leadership. They not only achieved a record-

setting a fundraising goal of nearly $90,000, but they did so by working together and staying true to their class values.

Their dedication to leading with purpose and compassion ensures a brighter, more

inclusive future for Burbank.”