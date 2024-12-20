Leadership Burbank Kicks Off 30 Year Anniversary with Successful Fundraiser

Leadership Burbank hosted a slammin’ 90s-themed fundraising event on December 7th, raising over $62,000 in gross revenue to support the organization’s strategic goals and initiatives. Held at Nickelodeon Animation Studios’ West Campus, the event brought together more than 150 guests, marking a dynamic kickoff to Leadership Burbank’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

“This was a totally slammin’ party!” said Trena Pitchford, Chair of the Board of Directors. “We had a blast sharing Leadership Burbank’s impact in the Burbank community and we look forward to 30 more years of helping to build a better Burbank through our many leadership programs. This is just the beginning. We’ll be back next year, earlier in the fall, with ‘Leadership Burbank Celebrates… its 30th Anniversary’ — you won’t want to miss it!”

Big props were given to Nickelodeon Animation Studios, DJ Wickety Wilke, MC Lisa Donahey, 90s dancers led by Burbank’s own Jennie Ford, the Disney VoluntEARS, and tastings courtesy of Diamante Tequila. And everyone devoured the elevated 90s cuisine served by Love Catering!

The event also highlighted the incredible sponsors who made the evening possible:

Da Bomb Diggity Sponsors: The City of Burbank; Metropolitan Culinary Services

Super Fly Sponsors: Warner Bros Discovery; NBCUniversal

Oh, Snap! Sponsors: Worthe Real Estate Group; Providence St. Joseph Medical Center; Burbank Water and Power (BWP); UMe Credit Union

All That! Sponsors: Cindy Yee & Oliver Akuin; Verdugo Workforce; MT Commercial Cleaning Services; Volpei Gussow Real Estate Group; Gain Federal Credit Union; Joan McCarthy; LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger; Brad Korb Real Estate Group

Hospitality Sponsors: Anita and Mark Hutchinson; Logix Federal Credit Union; Athens Services; Nat & Alma Rubinfeld; Burbank Rotary Foundation; Class of 2005; Kevin McCarney

Trena Pitchford shared heartfelt remarks about Leadership Burbank’s history and impact. ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

During the program, Trena Pitchford shared heartfelt remarks about Leadership Burbank’s history and impact. “In our first 30 years, Leadership Burbank has invested over a million dollars in goods and services throughout the city,” said Pitchford. “From the ‘B’ on the hill to the trees on Whitnall Highway and renovation projects like the Joslyn Center Oasis and the Burbank Animal Shelter, Leadership Burbank’s class projects by our esteemed alumni have left their mark on this community.”

The 2024-2025 class of Leadership Burbank has just begun their journey, guided by new facilitators Don St. Clair and Janet McIntyre of MS Strategy. With over 600 alumni strong, Leadership Burbank continues to grow and thrive as an integral part of the city’s fabric.

Leadership Burbank’s mission to build a better Burbank through leadership programs that inspire civic engagement and community building is stronger than ever. Led by Vice Chair, Jessa Freemyer, and a team of Leadership Burbank Board and alumni class members, the event raised funds that will help sustain and expand these programs for the next generation of leaders in Burbank.