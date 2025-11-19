Leadership Burbank Rings in 30 Years with a Roaring ’30s Celebration Raising Over $40,000 for Local Leadership Programs

Despite steady rain on Saturday, November 15th, more than 120 Burbank business owners organization liaisons, and community leaders arrived in full 1930s glamour to celebrate three decades of Leadership Burbank’s impact. The event, LB Celebrates… 30 Years, transformed restaurants Romancing the Bean and and The New Deal, into a lively Prohibition-era speakeasy, complete with feathers, fedoras, pearls, and fun.

The night raised more than $40,000 through ticket sales, a silent auction, and an opportunity drawing. Proceeds will support Leadership Burbank’s mission to “identify, educate, and motivate current and emerging leaders in Burbank to develop ideas and solutions that make Burbank a strong, sustainable and vibrant community.”

Leadership Burbank’s current Facilitators, Janet McIntyre and Don St Clair. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

On a night steeped in celebration, Trena Pitchford, Board Chair for Leadership Burbank, emphasized the depth of the milestone. “On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are all so thankful to the Burbank community for their support of Leadership Burbank,” said Pitchford. “While our 30th anniversary is a moment in time, it is also an opportunity to celebrate a legacy: for our 600+ alumni, for all of the leaders that have served on our Board of Directors, for our cherished donors who keep the lights on, and for the next generation of leaders that we seek to support.”

Guests were greeted at Romancing the Bean by actors in character rolling dice, speaking in slang, and pulling attendees into a fully immersive 1930s experience. An hour in, a whisper passed through the room as a secret password: “LB 30,” making its way from guest to guest. Attendees were then directed half a block away to a second surprise speakeasy at The New Deal restaurant, where the password was required for entry. Inside, more food and drinks awaited, along with a cigar-rolling vendor, creating an authentic finishing touch to the era-inspired evening.

Pitchford couldn’t help but praise the community turnout and the businesses that brought the theme to life. “It was the bee’s knees seein’ fresh faces and our old pals at LB Celebrates… 30 years!” she said. “And a big shout to Kerry Krull, the Big Cheese of Romancing the Bean beanery and The New Deal chow house, for hostin’ our swanky speakeasys in the wet. That dame’s a real peach… You oughtta mosey on over to her beaneries and see for yourself.”

The New Deal Owner and evening’s host, Kerry Krull. ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

Since its founding, Leadership Burbank has grown into a defining force for civic engagement. With more than 600 alumni active in Burbank’s nonprofits, businesses, government, and schools, the program has invested over $1 million in goods and services through its class projects, which have supported every corner of the city.

The organization also strengthens the community through Master Classes, social mixers, and nonpartisan Candidate Forums hosted during election years for Burbank City Council and the BUSD Board of Education. Leadership Burbank is currently in the middle of a strategic Growth Campaign, aiming to expand its reach and deepen engagement with its alumni network.

The current 2025–2026 Leadership Burbank class is 22 members strong and already three months into the organization’s premier nine-month leadership development program. The course is designed to help participants strengthen personal and professional skills, develop a deeper understanding of Burbank’s systems, and connect directly with the people and organizations shaping the city daily.

Guided by experienced facilitators, participants explore leadership, civic issues, public safety, economic sustainability, and social justice while working collaboratively toward a class project that benefits the Burbank community. Their next session in December will focus on values-based leadership and selecting their official class project for the year.

Leadership Burbank 30 Anniversary Party Committee. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Saturday’s event wasn’t just a fundraiser; it was a vibrant tribute to community, history, and leadership. Even with umbrellas in hand, Burbank showed up in style, proving once again that, rain or shine, the city rallies behind the people and programs that move it forward.

As Leadership Burbank enters its next decade of service, the organization continues to honor its legacy while investing in the leaders who will shape the city’s future.