Leadership Burbank Schedules Recruit Mixer

Leadership Burbank proudly celebrated the successful graduation of the Class of 2024, marking yet another milestone in its commitment to fostering leadership and community engagement. The graduation also marked a poignant farewell to beloved facilitators, Sue Georgino and Mary Alvord, whose contributions have been invaluable to the program’s success.

In looking towards the future, the Board of Directors has been diligently working on a strategic planning effort since the Fall of 2023 to ensure a seamless transition and continued growth. Earlier this year, the Board adopted a comprehensive three-year plan aimed at growing and sustaining Leadership Burbank’s mission to cultivate future leaders dedicated to building a better Burbank.

Equally exciting is the commencement of the next class, with orientation set to begin in August. Interested applicants had the opportunity to connect at a mixer in June, and another mixer is scheduled for July 18th at the Burbank Chamber of Commerce. Click here to RSVP for the July 18th event!

Trena Pitchford, Chair of Leadership Burbank’s Board of Directors, stated, “Our Board of Directors sees the value and incredible impact of Leadership Burbank in its nearly 30-year history. We are working together with the Burbank community and our alumni to support the next generation of leadership in Burbank. We continue to invite our alumni and supporters to help us move into this new era of leadership development and civic engagement in the community.”

We extend our deepest gratitude to our lead donors for our three-year growth campaign: the City of Burbank, Steve Mora, Warner Bros. Discovery, Jamie Keyser Thomas, and Karen Volpei. Their generous contributions to the start of this campaign are pivotal in helping us achieve our long-term goals. The Board is currently inviting additional investments from our community, partners, and alumni.

To donate and become more involved with Leadership Burbank, please visit www.LeadershipBurbank.org. Together, we can build a better Burbank for the future.