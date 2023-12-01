Leadership Burbank Board of Directors To Host Holiday Mixer on December 8

Join the Leadership Burbank Board of Directors and current Leadership Burbank Class of 2024 as they toast the season and raise funds that will directly benefit Leadership Burbank’s mission of investing in our community. The party takes place on Friday, December 8th at L.A. Castle Studios, an innovative 4K television and feature film studio in the heart of Burbank, across from Nickelodeon Studios.

The evening will feature hosted beverages and a wide variety of delicious bites from local Burbank restaurants. Additionally, guests can take part in a Silent Auction with many luxury packages and a Golden Ticket Opportunity Drawing.

Tickets are a $40 donation per person. Leadership Burbank Legacy Members and Business Challenge Members receive two complimentary tickets.

For more information, or to secure tickets, please visit the Leadership Burbank event page at https://leadershipburbank.org/event/holidaymixer23/ or send an email to admin@leadershipburbank.org.

About Leadership Burbank

The mission of Leadership Burbank is to identify, educate, and motivate current and emerging leaders in Burbank to develop ideas and solutions that make Burbank a strong, sustainable, and vibrant community. Twenty-five years ago, Leadership Burbank was founded by the City of Burbank, Burbank Unified School District and the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, with the goal of building a better Burbank. Leadership programs are developed to provide educational and motivational curriculum for current and emerging leaders to enhance their personal and professional skills, gain a deeper understanding of community dynamics, and build a network of colleagues and associates throughout the city. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more information about Leadership Burbank, please visit http://leadershipburbank.org.