Leadership Burbank Welcomes the Class of 2026 and Builds on a Legacy of Leadership

Leadership Burbank proudly announces the launch of its Class of 2026, as the organization continues celebrating its 30th anniversary and shaping the future of leadership in Burbank. The new cohort of participants began their nine-month journey in September, embarking on an immersive program designed to foster civic engagement, professional growth, and collaborative solutions for the community.

This year’s class was selected through a highly competitive application process, drawing a diverse group of leaders from across Burbank’s many industries, career levels, and cultural backgrounds. This intentional mix ensures that Leadership Burbank continues to represent the breadth and vibrancy of the city it serves.

Guiding the Class of 2026 are facilitators Don St. Clair and Janet McIntyre of MS Strategy. With more than 30 years of combined experience in executive coaching, organizational strategy, and leadership development, they bring both corporate and nonprofit expertise to the program. St. Clair is known for his ability to help leaders navigate complex challenges with clarity and vision, while McIntyre specializes in building high-performance teams and fostering inclusive workplace cultures. Together, they create a dynamic, interactive learning environment that encourages collaboration, self-awareness, and lasting impact.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Class of 2026 and excited to see the impact they will make—not just during their time in the program, but long into the future,” said Trena Pitchford, Chair of Leadership Burbank’s Board of Directors. “As we round out our 30th anniversary, this class represents the next generation of leaders who will help build a stronger, more connected, and more vibrant Burbank.”

Leadership Burbank is deeply grateful to its host partners and guest speakers, who open their doors to the program each year, giving participants an inside look at the organizations shaping Burbank’s future. This year’s partners include: Hollywood Burbank Airport, the City of Burbank, Burbank Police Department, Worthe Real Estate Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Woodbury University, Burbank Chamber of Commerce, Burbank Water and Power, and the Stough Canyon Nature Center.

New in 2025, Leadership Burbank is honored to welcome The Garry Marshall Theatre to its roster of partners, further expanding the class’s exposure to the arts and cultural heartbeat of the city.

To learn more about Leadership Burbank and support its mission of developing future community leaders, please visit www.LeadershipBurbank.org.

About Leadership Burbank

The mission of Leadership Burbank is to identify, educate, and motivate current and emerging leaders in Burbank to develop ideas and solutions that make Burbank a strong, sustainable, and vibrant community. Thirty years ago, Leadership Burbank was founded by the City of Burbank, Burbank Unified School District and the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, with the goal of building a better Burbank. Leadership programs are developed to provide educational and motivational curriculum for current and emerging leaders to enhance their personal and professional skills, gain a deeper understanding of community dynamics, and build a network of colleagues and associates throughout the city. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more information about Leadership Burbank, please visit http://www.leadershipburbank.org.