Leadership Burbank’s Yearly Costume Party Saw Some Outrageous Costumes And Makeup

By On October 29, 2019

Leadership Burbank held its yearly costume party at Nickelodeon Studios on Saturday evening, October 26, as they have for the past several years. Every year the costumes and makeup out do the previous year.

This year’s event had the makings of one of the best years to date. The guests enjoyed plenty of food, drinks, a photo booth, a card reader and mostly a lot of laughter and fun.

The DJ for the evening was Tom Wilke spinning tunes to keep everyone moving on the dance floor.

There was a contest and the winners won trips, tickets to studios tours and much more.

Here is a sampling of some of the guests. Can you tell who they are in costume and makeup?

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

