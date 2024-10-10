Leter to the Editor: Burbank Voter Upset About Deception of Campaign Mailer

Letter to the Editor:

We received a flyer in the mail from candidates Judie Wilke and Christopher Rizzotti, who are both running for Burbank City Council. I’m attaching a photo of both sides.

At least half of the photos that supposedly demonstrate Burbank’s problems “getting worse” are deceptive – they were not taken in Burbank at all. They are either stock photos or taken from product adverts.

Another line says:

“The Democratic Choice to Lead Burbank”

Municipal elections are supposed to be non-partisan, so why does this line appear on the flyer? Considering there are other candidates running (Konstantine Anthony and Mike van Gorder come to mind) who are much more closely aligned with Democratic Party goals, I would like to know what part of the Democratic Party has made these two candidates their “choice.” I can only conclude that it’s a sly attempt at messaging in the hope that Burbank Democrats will fall for the idea that Wilke and Rizzotti might represent their values.

With this amount of deception, misdirection or carelessness on just one flyer, why should we trust either Wilke or Rizzotti to sit on our City Council?

Frankie Glass

Burbank