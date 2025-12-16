Leter to the Editor: Resident Wants School Board to Put a Value on Real Transparancy

Editor’s Note: The following was first communicated to the School Board at a recent meeting, and we were asked to publish it.

Letter to the Editor:

Good evening Supt. Dr. Macias, Members of the board, district staff and members of the public. My name is Les Cohen. I have been a resident of Burbank for 34 years and I am a retired BUSD High School Counselor.

Tonight I would like to talk about 2 subjects, transparency and political spin. It seems to me that this board has on numerous occasions stressed the importance of transparency, but in reality has not demonstrated a particular value for it. During the last board meeting I asked a question and was taken to task by a board member because she felt it was not timely. I was also encouraged to ask questions like the one I asked through email so as not to waste time bringing up dead issues. Finally, this board member emphasized the value of bringing forward things that were good for students, staff and parents. I would add the tax paying public to that group as well. Let me explain.

During your last meeting I asked about an issue that occurred in May because I had just recently become aware of it. Normally, this issue would not even register with me, but since the debacle with member Tabet came to light along with the previous failure to produce 2 years worth of board meeting minutes, the confusion about how Mr. Cantwell was being paid, the general chaos occurring in the finance office, administrators at all levels leaving the district in droves and I could go on and on. So, having lost faith in this board’s ability to oversee the operation of the district (with the exception of member Olson), I felt that what looked like a small problem with the Surplus Property Advisory Committee minutes was also part of the larger problem with oversight. I am relieved that it isn’t

When members of the public choose to speak about matters that make board members uncomfortable, it is not to do harm to students, staff, parents and taxpayers. It is done to help these stakeholders learn the truth about how the districts is being managed at the highest level. Contrary to what has been said by the board, this district has many problems that are not common to other districts. All districts are not required to submit Fiscal Stabilization Plans. Other districts who do have to submit these plans are much more transparent about them and the steps they are taking to address them due to the seriousness of this requirement, which comes from the Los Angeles County Office of Education. See how the Pasadena School District is handling their FSB for a lesson in how this should be done. Another good source of information is an article written in a publication called Edunomics entitled “What Goes Wrong When Some Board Members Don’t Understand District Finances”. This district is, it seems to me, not being transparent, but obfuscating when it comes to informing the public about the dire financial straits we are in.

I would love to be up here talking about the many positive things that are happening in the district, but currently I believe the bold truth is more important than contributing to the political spin the public has been hearing from this board. Remember as the old saying goes, Sunlight is the best disinfectant.



Les Cohen

Burbank