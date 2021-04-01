Letter to the Editor:
At this link, you will see Burbank City’s official 2020 report of compensation for City workers earning more than $100,000 per year:
In the private sector, people earning this kind of money work on salary and under the Fair Labor Standards Act, employers are not required to pay overtime for high-paid workers. See: https://www.dir.ca.gov/
dlse/faq_overtime.htm
So the City should not do so either. This never happens in the private sector.
And tracking overtime for people working remotely and in the field, as many of these workers do, is based on an honor system. That’s like the fox guarding the hen house.
There is no reasonable explanation for the City’s decision to pay overtime on top of very generous salaries.
The City’s current budget deficit is in the millions of dollars.
And salaries comprise the bulk of our City’s budget.
Rest assured, the City will have to pay this massive overtime. You will notice a 6% rate hike being proposed at BWP and you can rest assured we will be facing another local tax increase.
I invite you to comment with your opinion on this matter of overtime.
Christopher Matthew Spencer
Writer cites the “FLSA” but links to the state Labor Commissioner. In any event he’s wrong on all of his points, many of which are refuted by the specific written details in his very citation.
The only non-independent contractor employees who are exempt from an overtime differential post-8 hours a day in California are supervisorial and managerial employees, and there’s a strict test to determine exactly who is one.
Ask Starbucks what happens when you misclassify employees as “supervisors” in order to get out of paying them OT. There is *no* exemption for salaried employees as such either. Otherwise every employee on the books would get paid “a salary” in California and there’d be no overtime for anyone. The law already anticipated that reality.
Locally at home, Burbank’s employees are governed by labor contracts and not the FLSA or Commissioner’s rules, and it’s cheaper for the city to pay OT to current employees than to have to hire additional people. It’s really very simple and not at all a scandal.