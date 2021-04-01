Letter to the Editor:

At this link, you will see Burbank City’s official 2020 report of compensation for City workers earning more than $100,000 per year:

In the private sector, people earning this kind of money work on salary and under the Fair Labor Standards Act, employers are not required to pay overtime for high-paid workers. See: https://www.dir.ca.gov/ dlse/faq_overtime.htm

So the City should not do so either. This never happens in the private sector.

And tracking overtime for people working remotely and in the field, as many of these workers do, is based on an honor system. That’s like the fox guarding the hen house.

There is no reasonable explanation for the City’s decision to pay overtime on top of very generous salaries.

The City’s current budget deficit is in the millions of dollars.

And salaries comprise the bulk of our City’s budget.

Rest assured, the City will have to pay this massive overtime. You will notice a 6% rate hike being proposed at BWP and you can rest assured we will be facing another local tax increase.

I invite you to comment with your opinion on this matter of overtime.