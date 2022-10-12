Letter to the Editor: Resident Touts Takahashi for Communication Skills

Letter to the Editor:

On its own, ‘Tuesdays with Tamala’ emails qualify one candidate for Burbank City Council above the rest. Burbank recipients learned, each week, about events, and issues happening and facing our community. The informative weekly emails packed with details, locations, times, resources, and contact persons would be enough to nudge any Burbank voter to vote for Tamala Takahashi, for how could a Burbank voter disregard a candidate who, for two years, voluntarily and on her own proved her love, caring, and commitment to Burbank by publishing this work-intensive resource? But ‘Tuesdays with Tamala’ wasn’t just a compilation of announcements. Tamala Takahashi always answered my questions about Burbank events and issues whether about items in her emails, or not. Election day is on a Tuesday. Make that Tuesday a Tuesday with Tamala and join my wife and me in voting for Tamala Takahashi for Burbank City Council.

Thomas J. Savino

Burbank