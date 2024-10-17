Letter to the Editor: Reader Wants Voters to Look at Candidates, Not Endorsements

Letter to the Editor:

Let me start by saying I am a life-long Democrat. That being said, local school board and council elections have not been partisan affairs; but now they are.

A small segment of the Democrat Party has spent time and money endorsing candidates with the purpose of maintaining the status quo of power they believe has worked.

Does anyone think the current BUSD School Board has been effective? Financial problems, low test scores, loss of teachers and administrators and loss of public confidence. The party wants to have you vote for their slate just because they are Democrats, not because they are qualified or have done a good job. Has the current city council attended to the needs of Burbank? Will BRT eliminate a lane on Olive? Will we continue to spend time at council meetings on problems that have nothing to do with Burbank?

As a Democrat, the machine does not speak for me and many others. Look who they have endorsed:

Konastantine Anthony for city council – avowed Marxist, who brought shame to Burbank on a national level with his hijinks.





Eddy Polon – his stance on Metro’s BRT will make Olive Avenue one lane.





Armond Aghakhanian – after 9 years on school board, he has done nothing to fix BUSD, but has spent much time schmoozing at events, and now is lying about his rival for school board.

Laurette Cano – Has no experience in administration, management of funds, or how a school board works. She was a late comer to the race, and frankly will be a puppet of the current school board.

Let’s look at who the Democrat Party has “overlooked”.

Tom Crowther – A Democrat who has more experience perhaps than any other BOE candidate. 18 years as a BUSD teacher , Title I Coordinator, Assistant Principal and Principal. Endorsed by ALL former BUSD Board members and Board of Realtors. Worked tirelessly for parcel taxes.





Annie Markarian – Labor lawyer for 20 years, in charge of 1200 employees as labor relations director and chief negotiator. Her expertise includes managing tight budgets, and fostering productive union relationships.

These are skills we need now. Annie has been endorsed by the past school board members and the Board of Realtors.

Judie Wilke and Chris Rizzotti – The amount of Burbank experience these two have could fill a book. They have done more for Burbank than any of the other candidates. Enough said.

I encourage voters to think for themselves and vote for experience and change and not be content with the status quo that has not produced results for the city or school district.

Barry Sarna

35 Burbank resident

25 Year BUSD teacher, retired