Letter to the Editor: Burbank Council PTA President Urges a Yes Vote on Measure ABC

Letter to the Editor:

My husband and I moved to California 20 years ago, choosing Burbank because we wanted to raise our future children in a community with an excellent school district. As a teacher at the time, I knew that thriving schools contribute to a thriving community. Now, watching my children grow up as Burbank Unified School District students and calling Burbank home, I know we made the right decision.

However, due to how schools are funded in California, Burbank schools need continued community investment to maintain their high standards. Many of our schools are over 100 years old, and while the district and facilities staff work hard to keep them in good condition, repairs can only go so far before things need replacing. The funds from Measure ABC will help upgrade and renovate our school sites, improve the learning environment for our students, and uphold the high quality of education Burbank is known for. Measure ABC is a local bond measure that will provide approximately $500 million to Burbank Unified schools, allowing us to modernize classrooms and facilities and improve the overall quality of education.

As President of the Burbank Council Parent Teacher Association (PTA), I am committed to advocating for every student in BUSD. BCPTA has a history of 100 years of serving Burbank schools, students, and families and we want to ensure that they can thrive in a safe and secure environment. Research consistently shows a strong link between student achievement and the condition of school facilities. Schools that are modern, clean, and safe tend to have higher attendance rates, lower suspension rates, and better test scores. Right now, many of our BUSD students, teachers, and staff are dealing with leaky roofs, unreliable air conditioning, and outdated technology. I know that together, we can change that by ensuring the passage of Measure ABC, a bond that is a continuation of a past bond that is set to expire.

Beyond being a parent advocate, I am someone who simply loves Burbank. I enjoy the downtown festivals, Holiday in the Park, and used to love the Burbank Parade. A thriving city can support these activities and hopefully bring back the ones we miss. Our community must continue attracting families, businesses, and individuals who are engaged in civic life. Excellent public schools play a key role in this by drawing in families and businesses, which in turn boosts the local economy and real estate market. In that sense, great schools benefit all of us.

So, I ask you to keep investing in Burbank by investing in our schools. Please vote yes on Measure ABC. To learn more about Measure ABC, visit YesOnABC.com.

Charlene Walters

President

Burbank Council PTA