Letter to the Editor: Burbank Councilmember Highlights Burbank’s Halloween Events

Letter to the Editor:

Growing up, Halloween was one of my favorite holidays. When my wife, Allie, and I moved to Burbank we were immediately drawn to the community’s embrace of this wildly fun and spirited holiday. I have seen Burbank come alive each year with spooky decorations, trick or treaters, and other fun community events.

This year, Allie and I will be celebrating our daughter’s first of many Halloweens in Burbank. No other town does this holiday better! We’re excited to share with her the many fun and unique activities that Burbank has to offer.

On Saturday, October 30th, Valley Skate Park and Pacific Skate School are partnering to offer a free event, Halloween Skatefest, from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Valley Skate Park. You can sign up for Youth, Teen, or Adult skate competitions to win a special prize. There will also be free BBQ, trick or treating, music, a costume contest, and a raffle.

Additionally, the Stough Canyon Nature Center Haunted Adventure presents The Escape Rooms. Residents 8 years of age and older are welcome to participate in the two escape rooms (Art Thief Mystery and Zombie Laboratory) offered at the McCambridge Recreation Center. This event will run from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM on October 29th and October 30th. On Halloween night, it will be open from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

The City will also be hosting Halloween Lane at McCambridge Park from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, October 31st. There will be carnival games, prizes, photo ops, and a scarecrow hunt!

Lastly, all Burbank residents are invited to visit the residences and commercial properties that have participated in this year’s 2021 Outdoor Halloween Decorating Contest.

Please note that face coverings are required for indoor activities regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. To learn more about the “Halloween Happenings” hosted by the City of Burbank, please visit: https://www.burbankca.gov/web/parks-recreation/halloween.

Despite all the challenges of the past year, Burbank is continuing to show our strength, resolve, spirit, and passion for fun this Halloween season. You don’t want to miss it!

Nick Schultz

Burbank Councilmember