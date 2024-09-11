Letter to the Editor: Burbank Police Foundation Praises Ride-A-Long with Police

Good Morning Chief Albanese and Captain Losacco,

First, Thank you Captain for arranging my semiannual ride along this past Saturday from 6PM to 2AM. As the President of the Burbank Police Foundation, I am honored to have the privilege to ride with our officers. The Watch Commanders, Lt. Baumgarten and Sergeant Zimmerman were accommodating and truly fine examples of your leadership team. I say that because as the night went on, their oversight and keen involvement in various incidents was immediate and professional. The team of officers they were charged with Saturday night was responsive and courteous to the all publics that I witnessed.

I was so impressed with the comfort feeling of having Air One supporting the ground officers. On a number of incidents, Pilot Embleton was giving pertinent and accurate information guiding and directing locations of suspects and vehicles that were being pursued, so that the ground team could safely approach and apprehend the targets of the investigations and/or pursuits. Many calls were also made to Air One requesting additional assistance and within minutes answers were received. This Air Support operation is an additional safety measure for our residents and officers, plus, is a deterrent to criminals because of their immediate and accurate response. I know this is quite an expensive line item, however, having a trained officer being an eye in the sky, protects our residents/businesses and supports our well trained men and women on the ground, plus, allows Burbank to have under a minute or two surveillance of incidents to quell the chances of escalation.

The team efforts in the field were admirable. On a number of calls, units would back up each other and add experience and/or hands on assistance at investigation and crime scenes. Once again, the Watch Commanders were overseeing many incidents at once and knew how to prioritize and dispatch units where needed. The K-9 Unit was at one of the scenes and just the presence of “Spike”, voicing his authority (barking from inside the police vehicle), did get the suspects attention to understand his position at this location.

Finally, the very fine quality, well trained YOUNG man who I rode with was a true reflection of this departments core values. Officer Parks was compassionate, well versed in his duties and embraced his responsibilities with his youthful drive and willingness to learn from his fellow officers. And to add to that, every officer we teamed with was aware of his recent deployment to our force and gave sound advice and kudos when working with him. His beat was also responsible to the Department Lobby walk-in complaints. So we would leave the field and rush back to handle their issues. He listened, comforted and gave accurate and sound advice to those whom he encountered. Not to be one to predict, however, Officer Parks is on a path to leadership roles in the Burbank Police Department. My tip of the hat to Officer Parks Training Officers and his brother and sister officers who have helped shape this young man. Job well done. He has what so many of our Burbank sworn officers seem to possess….compassionate Peace Officer qualities with the desire to serve and solve with professionalism and non- confrontational skills.

In closing, I had not planned to spend eight hours on this ride along. Time simply flew by as I continued to stay riveted on the services that BPD provides all day, all night and in the early hours of the morning. Thank you and all of your officers for their exceptional service and commitment to our community.

Michael Hastings

President of the Burbank Police Foundation

