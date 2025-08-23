Letter to the Editor: BUSD Administrator Responds to Opinion Piece

Letter to the Editor:

I’m writing in response to your editorial posted on myBurbank last night. While I fully intend to address the issues currently facing the district, I’m not in a position to do so just yet. However, I would like to correct several inaccuracies in your OpEd in case you want the Burbank community to have a more complete and accurate picture.

First, thank you for noting that you found me pleasant during our podcast meeting. The feeling was mutual, and I truly appreciated the opportunity you provided me to advocate for the much-needed funding our schools deserve.

I. My Time in Ojai

I served in Ojai for four years and thoroughly enjoyed my time there. It’s a remarkable community, and I valued my work with both the Board and the staff. I’m unclear why you stated that “people in Ojai have remained mute on the subject” and then implied I may have been forced out. That suggestion is categorically false.

Please let me know whom you contacted that remained “mute,” as I continue to stay in touch with the current superintendent, Sherrill Knox, and several board members. I reached out to Dr. Knox this morning; she confirmed that you have not contacted her or anyone else in the district, and she laughed at the absurdity of what you implied.

A simple Google search would show that local papers announced my resignation on January 10th, and I remained superintendent for more than 6 additional months. It was not a sudden exit. I accepted new employment on December 16, 2018 notified the Board soon thereafter and notified the community as soon as we returned from Winter Break. However, to help give the District time to identify my successor I worked for the District for seven more months. I had two years remaining on my contract and consistently received stellar performance reviews. In fact, I was offered one of my former positions—Assistant Superintendent of Business and Administrative Services—two years ago, but I declined out of loyalty to Burbank.

II. My Time in Texas

You incorrectly stated that I was in Texas for only one year. I served there for three years, from 2019 to 2022. My decision to accept that position was not professionally driven, but rather deeply personal, involving my spouse and children.

One of my children required extensive medical care for a rare condition, resulting in over 25 hospital visits to Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas—widely regarded as the premier facility for treating that condition. After three years of care, my child was given a clean bill of health, and we returned to California.

When I moved to Texas, I signed a three-year employment contract. In my final year, I was offered a new three-year contract with a significant increase in salary, leave benefits, and other fringe perks. However, I chose to conclude my initial term and return to my home in Ventura County. I continued to consult for the school for a time after stepping down to help them with their transition.

III. The Accounting Error

Let me reiterate: I did not “blame” Ms. Kutka for any wrongdoing. My apology—available at the 2:28 mark of the Board meeting video from June 15, 2023—was for making her feel as though I had attacked or impugned her reputation. I clearly stated that was never my intent.

The day after that board meeting, I called her to request a private conversation in hopes of improving our relationship, recognizing her importance to both the district and the broader community. I’m unsure why the narrative persists that I placed blame on her. If you can point to any instance—how, when, or where—I did so, I would appreciate it.

To be clear: the error occurred on July 21, 2022—five months before I began working for the district. An employee in the fiscal department (not Ms. Kutka) made an improper journal entry for an accrual and failed to log it in the standard workbook used to track such entries, making it very difficult to trace. This was a mistake, not an act of malice.

The books for the 2021–22 fiscal year were fully closed before I arrived (as required by law to go to the Board by September 15), so I had no reason to inspect the prior year for a one-sided journal entry.

However, the error was discovered during the same budget year in which I began.

I’m more than willing to sit down with you, Ms. Kutka, or any CPA or school finance expert to walk through the details—what the error was, who made it, why it wasn’t caught during budget revisions, and more. These are all public records, so you don’t need to take my word for it.

I will conclude by assuring you that I look forward to the day we can more candidly discuss what has occurred within the District over the past 12 months. However, I am not able to just yet.