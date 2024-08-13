Letter to the Editor: Candidate Upset About Claims Made by Opponent

Letter to the Editor:

Family, Community, Education. These are the core values guiding my decisions and shaping my sense of purpose. They inspire my candidacy for the Burbank Board of Education, where I intend to leverage my skills to help the Burbank Unified School District address the many challenges it currently faces.

Unfortunately, my opponent—a two-term incumbent—has spent the first several weeks of his campaign falsely attacking my character and motives, misrepresenting my position on LGBTQ+ issues, and criticizing me for not having children. Given the national conversation on these topics, it seems surreal that my opponent would embrace this type of divisive political

campaigning in a nonpartisan race for the School Board. Clearly, this is his way of turning attention away from his record by smearing my good reputation.

While it is my desire to debate the issues and focus on the current state of BUSD, I can no longer ignore these misogynistic attacks. Misrepresenting women to prop yourself up is uncalled for and has no place in our community, much less on the School Board.

I’d like to take this opportunity to address these allegations and refocus the conversation on what matters—our schools. First, it’s true that I do not have children. I am not alone in this; the current and past president of the School Board also do not have children. Yet, nobody has questioned their commitment to Burbank schools. Instead of embracing archaic views on women in leadership roles, my opponent should focus on the merits. What has he accomplished for Burbank schools in his last eight years?

Even more concerning is my opponent’s attempt to use LGBTQ+ students for personal political gain by suggesting that I do not support an inclusive environment for all students, teachers and staff. Like what we’ve seen on the national stage, my opponent is simply lying. I believe that learning and teaching environments should be respectful and inclusive, regardless of an individual’s background, beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other immutable characteristic. Before we can challenge our students academically, we must ensure they feel safe, supported, and seen.

Had my opponent asked about my background or views, he would have learned that I have a college-level certification in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, serve as a Race and Gender Liaison in my professional capacity, and fully support policies that protect and provide resources for minority and marginalized groups, including but not limited to the LGBTQ+ community.

BUSD must be welcoming and safe for all students, and my opponent should stop falsely claiming that I am not supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

My name is Annie Markarian. I have been a Labor & Employment attorney for nearly 20 years, with the last 11 years spent serving in the public sector. I support hardworking people, living wages, and safe and healthful conditions. I have the skills to manage tight budgets, build strong union relationships, engage with the community, and drive meaningful change. My goal is to make a positive contribution to our community by serving on the Burbank School Board.

I am asking for the opportunity to earn your trust by examining the record of my opponent and comparing it with the skills I bring to the table. I’m asking you to hold my opponent accountable for his record, speak out against his misogyny and false statements, and consider the significant differences between us as people and leaders.

I look forward to meeting you on the campaign trail and serving our community on the Burbank School Board. The Board needs members with strong leadership skills who are willing to roll up their sleeves and help shepherd BUSD through tough economic times. A vote for me is a vote against the status quo.

Annie Markarian

Candidate for Burbank Board of Education