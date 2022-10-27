Letter to the Editor: Community Activist Support Council Candidates

Letter to the Editor:

I am writing in support of three City Council Candidates – Carmenita Helligar, Nikki Perez, and Tamala Takahashi. All three candidates provide a fresh perspective for a future-looking Burbank that uplifts our neighborhoods, supports our schools, addresses the housing affordability crisis, promotes clean air and water, and develops transportation solutions for a safer Burbank.

As a lifelong resident of Burbank (a Rancho native), the unique quality of our neighborhoods is incredibly important to me and so many of us Burbankians – we want to keep our city feeling like a small town, while still allowing for necessary development in the appropriate areas.

I truly believe Helligar, Perez, and Takahashi have a long history of local activism and a focus on equity and will bring their innovative solutions to City Council.

Madison Jones McAleese

PR Chair, Burbank Pride

Board Member, Elevate Burbank

Nonprofit Consultant