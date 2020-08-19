Letter to the Editor: Council Candidate Paul Herman Gives Opinion on Measure RC

To the Editor:

I am the strongest supporter of affordable housing there is. I have been a proponent since moving my family to Burbank over a decade ago. And amidst this pandemic, we need it now more than ever.

But the proposed rent control ballot initiative (Ballot Measure RC) is bad news for renters and for Burbank. Outside interest groups are pushing this initiative, which seeks to tear apart our City government by creating an unaccountable rent control board. This rent control board would not answer to our City Council or our City Manager and has the power to tax and prosecute our residents. We need affordable housing, but this measure is corrupt and deficient.

 Don’t let outside interest groups control Burbank!

 Don’t create an autonomous and unaccountable rent control board!

 Don’t increase rents!

 Don’t waste millions of dollars of taxpayer money!

It is important that Burbank residents also know this initiative will cost us nearly $6 MILLION dollars annually in YOUR TAXES to create and maintain this autonomous and unaccountable rent control board. Millions of dollars which our City can ill afford to spend at a time like this. In addition, it will reduce the supply of available housing, and, thereby, increase rents. If you’re not shocked by this news, then you should be.

MY PROPOSAL: If we want more affordable housing in Burbank than we must demand more housing. We must cut bureaucratic red tape and streamline the process to create more housing units. We need to update our specific plans for Downtown Burbank, and we must allow for smart, measured growth that is right for us! This is the most efficient and cost-effective way to ensure that more people have access to what is just and fair.

D O NOT SUPPORT MEASURE RC , “JUST CAUSE EVICTION AND RENT REGULATION”

Paul Herman