Letter to the Editor: Councilman Wishes Burbank Well

By On December 26, 2019

As this year comes to a conclusion, I would like to wish everyone happiness and good health in the new year.  This year has been a bumpy year for many close friends, including my family who has been dealing with the reality of my mother who suffers from Alzheimer’s. 

Yet, during this holiday season I was reminded how blessed I am to live in a tight-knit community with neighbors and friends who have opened their doors to help one another and have invited others to their home or church for a hot meal.     

I look forward to a prosperous year and I hope 2020 brings blessing to all.

Bob Frutos

