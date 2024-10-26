Letter to the Editor: Councilmember Wants Voters to be Informed and Do Their Own Research

Letter to the Editor:

There has been a lot of misinformation and allegations made on social media and in the local newspaper regarding Wilke and Rizzotti’s campaigns, and it’s time to set the record straight.

As a former City Clerk with over 10 years of experience and having earned the highest certification in my field, I want to clarify the role of Independent Expenditures (IEs). These IEs, such as those from the Working Californians PAC, involve contributions from various organizations, including unions like IBEW Local 18. Under California and Burbank law, third parties, including unions and individuals, are legally allowed to support candidates through IEs.

A crucial point to understand is that IEs are completely independent. They are made without any coordination or communication with the candidates they support. This means any mailers or ads funded by an IE are created without the candidate’s input or endorsement. If you see the disclaimer “Not coordinated with or supported by a candidate” on any mailer or ad, it’s an IE, not an official message from the candidate.

There’s been talk implying that these contributions come from “mega corporations.” Let’s be clear: IBEW Local 18 is a union, not a corporation. They represent hard-working individuals who stand for Democratic values and fair labor practices. Mischaracterizing them as part of a corporate machine is misleading and ignores their long history of fighting for workers’ rights.

Another common misconception is that the entire PAC fund is dedicated to the local campaign. This is simply untrue. PAC funds are distributed across multiple elections, and not all of it goes to Burbank. Claims that over $700,000 was spent solely on Wilke and Rizzotti are false.

For accurate information, I encourage voters to review the expenditure reports by visiting the City Clerk’s website before making any assumptions.

I urge voters to do their own research and not be swayed by misleading social media posts or biased articles. Educate yourself on who will truly serve Burbank best and make an informed decision.

Zizette Mullins

Council Member