Letter to the Editor: Delivery of Pot to Burbank Residents is Illegal

Letter to the Editor

GE United Technologies, LLC d/b/a Grassdoor sent a direct mail solicitation to Burbankers offering pot delivery to our residents.

The delivery of pot to Burbank residents is illegal. Burbank Municipal Code Section 5-3-210(C) states: “[A]ll deliveries of cannabis are expressly prohibited within the City. No person or entity shall conduct any deliveries of cannabis that either originate or terminate within the City.”

I sent this letter to Grassdoor CEO Zack Ein: https://bit.ly/3thyjGh

In a recent survey of 1,354 Burbankers, 57% believe that Burbank should maintain a ban on commercial pot sales.

If you received one of these Grassdoor mailers, you can also demand that the City file charges against Zack Ein and his company for their illegal activities.

Contact the following emails:

and

In a research survey of homeless migrants in Seattle 10% came for legal marijuana, so it should come as no surprise to you that the homeless encampments are near pot shops in Los Angeles just outside of Burbank. Source: https://bit.ly/3l5aON4

Christopher Matthew Spencer

Burbank