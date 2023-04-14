Letter to the Editor: Diversity Voter PAC Wants to Clear Up Confusion Over Dinner Event “Burgers and Burbank”

Letter to the Editor:

This letter is in response to all the confusion at the April 11th City Council meeting regarding the acceptance of Zizette Mullins and Nick Schultz to a dinner event “Burgers and Burbank” hosted by Diversity Voter PAC at Morrison’s Restaurant on April 26th. We’d like to clear up the misunderstanding that the Council Members were personally charging the community to hear about the “hot topics” in Burbank. That is incorrect. They were invited by Diversity Voter PAC to speak at a dinner event, and they graciously accepted. Their acceptance to our invitation is a testament to their professionalism. Calling out councilmembers publicly and saying they should be ashamed for accepting such invitations is simply unfair to them. Especially as they are donating their time for the betterment of the community. They would do the same for non-profit community events such as the BTAC fundraiser, or political events for their respective political parties that all charge money to cover event expenses.

We understand there was some concern about the cost of the event. The $35 covers the cost of your dinner, gratuity, and expenses for running the event. Of course the public can come for FREE to participate in discussion if they do not wish to eat. However, we highly recommend honoring the local restaurant with your patronage. We have made some necessary edits to the event flyer to honor this clarification.

Diversity Voter PAC is non-partisan committee who does not support, endorse, or oppose any candidate or legislation. Our mission is to get everyone in Burbank to vote and get involved and be informed about Burbank City issues. The voter turnout in Burbank is currently abysmal- about 20%, and is particularly low among minority groups.

We would like to formally thank Mr. Schultz and Ms. Mullins for caring about everyone in the community by accepting invitations to speak and hear from their constituents. Mr. Schultz contacted us with a scheduling issue and had to gracefully decline the invitation. We especially thank Ms. Mullins who did not back out even under public pressure.

We want to encourage everyone to be more respectful to the City Council Members during public comment. And we want to thank everyone for the free advertising. Visit diversityvoterpac.org for more info.

April Fangio

Diversity Voter PAC

