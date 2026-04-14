Letter to the Editor: First Candidate Throws Hat into Race for a City Council Seat

Letter to the Editor:

This wonderful city of ours isn’t just a place where I live, it’s where I have built my life. It’s the community I have called home for the past 23 years. As the current Chair of the Burbank Planning Commission, I have seen firsthand how decisions, big and small, impact lives. It has reinforced my belief that local government requires thoughtful decision making and collaboration. And because of this, I’m proud to announce my campaign for Burbank City Council.

I believe local government should be accessible, and visible, in the community it serves. Leadership should be active in our neighborhoods and local businesses, listening to residents and making thoughtful decisions that reflect all of us…not just the loudest voices.

I’m running to protect what makes our city special: the neighborhoods where people can build a life and own a home, the tenants and seniors who deserve stability, the small businesses and entertainment industry that give our local economy character. I’m running because we have the best city services around and I want to keep them that way. Most of all, I’m running because Burbank deserves stable leadership that shows up, consistently, every day.

Before serving on the Planning Commission, I received a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban Planning, started the original Burbank Buy Nothing Group (which has grown into six groups across the city with more than 8,500 members). I spent four years on the Burbank Heritage Commission (including two of those years as Chair) and also currently serve as the planning commission liaison to the Art and Public Places Commission. For me, community is not just a buzzword; it has always been at the center of what I do.

I love Burbank and believe that serving on City Council is the ultimate privilege. My aim is to protect the history and character that makes our city so unique. Where else, in a single day, can you see horses trotting in the rancho, spot movie studios filming on our streets, and marvel at some of the best Halloween decorations in the country? And maybe – just maybe – you’ll even see me hiking in the local trails with my Rhodesian Ridgebacks, Poppy and Flynn.

This community of ours is bursting with creativity, history, and art. It isn’t just a part of Burbank, it is Burbank.

My campaign officially launches on May 3rd, and I would love for you to be part of it. Follow along on social media and please reach out and stay connected as we work together.

I believe in Burbank’s future and I’m ready to get to work and earn your support.

Samantha Wick

Burbank