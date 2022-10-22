Letter to the Editor: Former Board Member Touts His Council Picks

By
Letters to the Editor
-
0
124

Letter to the Editor:

Char Tabet for School Board
Burbank Chamber
UCLA Health
Brian Smith for School Board
How lucky we are to have such an excellent slate of city council candidates for the upcoming election.  I personally can speak to the leadership and compassion of three candidates — Sharon Springer, a born leader who has ably led our city as Vice Mayor, Mayor and councilmember; Zizette Mullins, who has wonderfully steered our city as City Clerk for many years and earned the respect of all who work with her; and Tamala Takahashi, a community volunteer who always puts our city first.  To these powerful women, you have the votes of me and my colleagues!  

Robert Brody
ex-Chair 2021-2022, Burbank Water & Power

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR