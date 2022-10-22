Letter to the Editor: Former Board Member Touts His Council Picks

How lucky we are to have such an excellent slate of city council candidates for the upcoming election. I personally can speak to the leadership and compassion of three candidates — Sharon Springer, a born leader who has ably led our city as Vice Mayor, Mayor and councilmember; Zizette Mullins, who has wonderfully steered our city as City Clerk for many years and earned the respect of all who work with her; and Tamala Takahashi, a community volunteer who always puts our city first. To these powerful women, you have the votes of me and my colleagues!





Robert Brody

ex-Chair 2021-2022, Burbank Water & Power