Letter to the Editor: Former Mayor Endorses Kimberley Clark for City Clerk

Letter to the Editor:

I am supporting Kimberley Clark in her candidacy for Burbank City Clerk. Kimberley is exceptionally qualified for the City Clerk position and will bring experience and a fresh, balanced perspective and voice to City Hall.

I had the opportunity to work directly with Kimberley during the successful Measure S School Bond Campaign. I was chair of the campaign, and she was a key liaison for the Burbank Unified School District. We communicated on a weekly basis, often to clarify information, processes, plans, and policies. She was responsive, amiable, resourceful, and smart. On her personal time, she also volunteered and joined in the community effort to pass the school bond. She truly understands the importance of voter participation and she has demonstrated her ability to connect with the residents of Burbank.

I have worked with four Burbank City Clerks as a community volunteer, board and commission member, and councilmember, which has provided me unique perspective on the Clerk’s role in City governance. I’ve seen firsthand what works well for Burbank. I believe Kimberley Clark is the very best choice for Burbank City Clerk because of her aligned experience, her exceptional people skills, and her commitment to uphold democratic values.

A Burbank native, she also has a deep understanding of our community and knows that our citizens demand and deserve the highest level of integrity from elected officials. She will bring her many years of relevant experience in preparing public agency agendas, minutes, mandatory filings, and providing election oversight.

Please join me in voting for Kimberley Clark for Clerk – for a new perspective and a fresh voice for all of Burbank.

Marsha Ramos

Former Mayor of Burbank and City Councilmember