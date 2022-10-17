Letter to the Editor: Former Mayor Endorses Three for City Council

Letter to the Editor:

Please vote for TAMALA TAKAHASHI, ZIZETTE MULLINS and SHARON SPRINGER for City Council

I have had the opportunity to work closely with Tamala for the past three years as a fellow member of the Infrastructure Oversight Board. She comes to our meetings prepared and ready to contribute in our deliberations. She is knowledgeable and presents her views clearly. She will make an excellent Council member.

I have followed Zizette Mullins’ work as our City Clerk over the years and have seen how well she runs her department. She is a welcome candidate who will make her contribution to our community felt immediately.

I have also worked closely with Sharon Springer when we were members of the Sustainability Commission and she has done an excellent job as a Council member I have seen her work to generate consensus with her colleagues and accomplish much for our city.

Please vote for TAMALA TAKAHASHI, ZIZETTE MULLINS and SHARON SPRINGER



Jef Vander Borght

Burbank

