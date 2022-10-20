Letter to the Editor: Former Mayor wants Accounting of Pickwick Legal Actions

As I have stated previously, I do not support State mandated legislation that rips our local control out of our hands, as in SB35. However, it is the law and it is supported by our Assemblywomen Laura Freeman and we are being dictated by these legislators to follow their guidelines and lose our local control.

I have a few questions that I respectfully request a full and complete response.

1. May we see a complete delineation of city expenses related to this case from prior to the filing to the settlement and a projection of costs in settling the other two pending lawsuits related to this project.

2. How much of these legal expenses will be shared by the intervening parties in this case, The Friends of Rancho? As an aside, my family and I have lived in Rancho for over 60 years and have never elected or appointed any of these ‘Friends’ members and they do not represent us.

3. Please correct me if I am wrong, these Settlement Penalties and legal expenses are not covered by our insurance and will be coming out of the General Fund.

4. What is this Councils Economic plan to reimburse the hundreds of thousands of dollars to the General Fund for this ill advised lawsuit? I am very concerned based upon the closing of Sears and Bed Bath and Beyond and our loss of substantial sales tax that fed the General Fund. This is no longer a robust economy and our essential City services should not suffer because of this costly decision made by all five of you. I am hopeful that you do not resort to raising taxes or fees to reimburse the General fund for these legal fees and penalties. Please advise as to what is your plan?