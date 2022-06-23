Letter to the Editor: Frutos Announces He Will Not Run for Re-Election to Council

Letter to the Editor:

Upon careful thought and reflection, I have decided it is time for me to retire from the Burbank City Council, effective this December.

I have discussed this with my wife, Laura and please believe me, this was not easy decision. However, it is one that I make with honor, satisfaction and pride, because I know I have served our community with best interests of our residents as my only guide. Therefore, I will not run for re-election to the Council this November.

It is time to pass the baton to someone else. It is time to retire and look forward to my next adventure with my wife, as we continue to enjoy our lives together.

I most sincerely thank each and every one of you for your strong support. I especially thank Laura, who has been by my side and my rock throughout this nine-year journey.

What a journey it has been! During my nine years as your public servant, I have met some of the most incredible people, I’ve made some wonderful friends and I’ve had the honor of working with dedicated city employees.



I have been deeply touched by your support during my service, just as I am honored by the trust you placed in me to represent you and move Burbank forward. Because of your support and trust, I was given the opportunity of a lifetime. I am humbled by this and I am proud that my support spanned voters of all political parties in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

When I was first elected to City Council, my only interest was to represent you, the people of Burbank. I ran for office with commitment and integrity. I ran on the basics: A balanced budget, support of small businesses, adequate funding for Police and Fire, meeting the needs of our Senior Citizens and protecting the quality of life of our residents.

It has been a distinct honor and a true privilege to serve you on the Burbank City Council.

Thank you,

Bob Frutos

City Council Member