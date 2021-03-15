Letter to the Editor: Frutos Thanks Everyone for Their Efforts Getting Through Pandemic

Letter to the Editor:

Dear Burbank Residents and Business Owners,

I am writing today to thank all business owners and residents for doing your part to keep the City of Burbank on the path to recovery. Thank you for complying with the LA County COVID-19 safety requirements. As restaurants and businesses will now be allowed to re-open with less restrictions, together we will get through the end of this pandemic.

I want to thank our business and restaurant owners throughout our city, including Downtown Burbank, Magnolia Park, Media, and Airport Districts for working through these challenging times. I thank you for managing through unchartered territory. This last year has uniquely tested our ability to adapt and work together. I want to acknowledge some of our restaurant owners for being creative and others who have kept all of their employees on the payroll through this pandemic.

The health and safety of our community have always been my priority and we can only achieve this if we continue to work together. I appreciate everyone for dealing with so much uncertainty last year and in the year ahead. I thank you for your continued patience and together we will get through this.

Sincerely,

Bob Frutos