Letter to the Editor: Group of Readers Appreciate Coverage of School Board Complaints

Letter to the Editor:

MyBurbank is to be commended for publishing the article about the Uniform Complaints filed regarding four of the Members of the Burbank Board of Education. The article is informative and, most importantly, it has a link to the entire, exact text of the complaints.

This allows the reader to be able to know what was written and to form opinions based on fact and not rumor.

Linda Walmsley Les Cohen Barry Sarna

Editor’s Note: Here is a link to the referenced article: Civic Leaders File Complaints Alleging Governance, Transparency, and Fiscal Violations by Burbank Unified School District Board Members