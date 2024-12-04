Letter to the Editor: Group Stresses That Hate Speech was from an Individual, not Rancho Community

Letter to the Editor:
The Headline “Developer Upset by Racist Attacks by Rancho Neighborhood” which you appended to the December 4 Letter to the Editor needs to be corrected. The comments in question were from one individual not the Rancho neighborhood. In fact on December 3, a short time after being alerted to the hate speech the following email was sent to the neighborhood.
Nori Walla
Emily Gabel – Luddy
Darcy Conkle
RE: HATE SPEECH HAS NO PLACE IN OUR COMMUNITY
Dear Rancho Community,
We have been informed by Councilmember Zizette Mullins that following last week’s City Council action on the proposed condominium project at 910 S. Mariposa, the developer received a threatening email. Regardless of how we view the proposed development and its impact on the Rancho community, this type of hate speech is completely unacceptable and out of keeping with the spirit of our community.
We condemn it.
We have been informed that the matter has been referred to Burbank PD for investigation and hope they will bring this unfortunate incident to a rapid conclusion.
Take care,
Nori
Emily
Darcy, President of Friends of the Equestrian Bridge
Not enough to condemn just the one person. What about the individuals at last week’s council meeting or the ones walking/riding by the property yelling you don’t belong here? There’s clearly a pattern of behavior here that’s only getting worse.