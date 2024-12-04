Letter to the Editor: Group Stresses That Hate Speech was from an Individual, not Rancho Community

Letter to the Editor:

The Headline “Developer Upset by Racist Attacks by Rancho Neighborhood” which you appended to the December 4 Letter to the Editor needs to be corrected. The comments in question were from one individual not the Rancho neighborhood. In fact o n December 3, a short time after being alerted to the hate speech the following email was sent to the neighborhood.

Nori Walla

Emily Gabel – Luddy

Darcy Conkle

RE: HATE SPEECH HAS NO PLACE IN OUR COMMUNITY