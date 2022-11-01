Letter to the Editor: Groups Explains Why Candidate Debate was Changed to Town Hall

Letter to the Editor:

On the 23rd of October, local unincorporated nonprofit Civic Duty Media held a Community Town Hall at the Colony Theatre. I thank Councilmember Schultz and Vice Mayor Anthony for volunteering their time and the community for showing up to have an open discussion on issues important to them in the coming year. We look forward to doing more of these events in the future and bringing government to eye level, by facilitating these informal discussions.

I wanted to address some questions and comments our team has been getting after the event and clear up some confusion.

First, we were limited by the Brown Act and similar “Sunshine Laws” in the number of members of a voting body we can have in a room at one time. Unfortunately, this was the reason Councilmember Frutos and Mayor Talamantes were not invited. On a personal note, I want to thank them both for their years of service to our community. I grew up in Burbank under their leadership and am eternally grateful for their work and their inspiration to us young people looking to serve our community as well.

Second, our team still regularly gets comments about the originally planned council candidate debate being canceled. Some on social media have told us it has negatively impacted their view of the candidates. The candidates communicated to our team that they were simply allocating their limited time to other ways of engagement to better reach you, the voters. Having previously worked on a political campaign, I can attest these kinds of decisions are not at all out of the norm. With a limited number of hours until the 8th, candidates are faced with a tough choice of where to spend their time to most effectively reach voters. And while our team was disappointed with their decisions we ask the community not to think any less of the candidates for making them.

As a nonpartisan organization, we don’t make endorsements. But I will comfortably say to all who are willing to listen that the list of candidates we have before us is among the best Burbank has ever seen. They are good, honest, hard-working people who dedicate their time to your service. Having had the opportunity to speak to them throughout the debate’s planning process I have witnessed this firsthand and can attest to the purity of their intentions. So I ask of us all, this election day, to remember the very real people who have surrendered their privacy, and sacrificed their time for the opportunity to serve us.

In that spirit, let’s make the last few days of this election about the issues. Ask the candidates about policies important to you. Read through the myBurbank candidate questions and resources like it. Filter out ‘ad hominem’ attacks on social media. And don’t let a “gut feeling” lead you to make a decision, not in tune with your beliefs and priorities.

Voting is a sacred right we should all cherish. As such take some time out of your day, a fraction of the time these candidates have put in, and see what they’re all about.

Decisions are made by those who show up. Show up this election day, and make your voice heard.

If you have any comments or feedback about the CDM Town Hall, please feel free to shoot us an email at burbankdebate@gmail.com . For more info on voting see lavote.gov

Andre Dionysian

President – Civic Duty Media

Burbank Resident

Student