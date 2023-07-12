Letter to the Editor: Harnessing the Power of Knowledge Through Civic Discourse

Letter to the Editor:

Knowledge is power and Burbank residents have been harnessing that power through recent community engagement efforts. We’re seeing it in the Rancho with residents advocating against a development that threatens their equestrian lifestyle. We’ve seen an impressive showing at City Hall by rent control activists and opponents. Most recently, Burbank’s 91504 community has urged the Board of Education to cancel an evaluation being conducted for high-density housing and workforce housing at the Horace Mann Child Development Center located in the hillside.



During the June 15 Board of Education meeting, the residents came out in droves and, for nearly two hours, shared the reasons why they were opposed to the development of high-density housing at the Horace Mann site. The reasons were many, but the highlights were:

The Board of Education should focus their resources on improving education, school facilities and student safety. Housing is an unnecessary shift of priorities at this critical time in the school district’s operations. Strategic high-density housing should be built near public transportation hubs and economic opportunities. In contrast, the Horace Mann site is a steep hike to and from the nearest bus stop, miles from a metro station, and is car-dependent for any meaningful employment opportunities. The Horace Mann site is in a fire-zone, with streets surrounding it being single lane in either direction. High-density housing in this space would create a significant health and safety concern for residents and firefighters. With the expected surge of housing developments in Burbank over the next few years, converting an educational facility to housing is short-sighted and lacks strategic thought. The area being assessed includes a sanctuary for wild animals such as deer, possum, skunks, and even owls. They will lose their habitat if the area is approved for such a development.

In response to these concerns, the Board of Education committed to a “Study Session.” Though a date was not set, this immediately raised a series of follow-up questions which were presented at the next public meeting on June 22. The questions are summarized as follows:

Are there other properties owned by the school district that are being assessed for housing and workforce housing? If so, where are they located? How large is the parcel of land that is being assessed for housing and workforce housing? Does it include the location where the current Horace Mann educational structures are located? If the Board of Education decides to move forward with housing and workforce housing at the Horace Mann site, how will the development be funded? Is the Horace Mann property being assessed for anything other than housing and workforce housing? Have the bargaining units requested to meet and confer over the development of workforce housing? Prior to entering a contract for a housing evaluation at Horace Mann, did the district conduct any analysis on staff commute times or distance? What is a “study session” and when will it be?

No answers have yet been provided, but the 91504 residents hope to receive them soon so they can meaningfully participate in this process. After all, isn’t informed meaningful participation the cornerstone to education and knowledge?



Name withheld by request

Burbank

