Letter to the Editor: Interim Superintendent Wants to Make REsidents Aware of Proposition 98

California’s Proposition 98 establishes a minimum funding level for K–12 schools and community colleges. These funds support essential services, including classroom instruction, staff, and the programs students rely on each day. Because school districts depend heavily on Proposition 98, any change to these funds can have an impact on planning and operations at the local level.

In the Governor’s May 2026 Budget Revision, the state has proposed withholding approximately $3.9 billion in Proposition 98 funding. While this does not eliminate funding, it may affect the timing and availability of resources for school districts across California. Changes of this nature require districts to carefully assess budgets, adjust projections, and make thoughtful decisions to maintain stability.

In Burbank Unified, Proposition 98 funds support high-quality instruction, targeted academic interventions, mental health services, and efforts to maintain safe and stable learning environments. These resources play an important role in supporting student success and well-being. Any adjustment to funding requires deliberate and responsible planning to ensure continuity of services for our students and staff.

Our district remains committed to fiscal responsibility, transparency, and student-centered decision-making. We will continue to monitor developments in the state budget process, evaluate potential impacts, and plan responsibly based on the most current information available.

We encourage families, staff, and community members to stay informed, review publicly available information, and seek out credible sources to better understand how state-level decisions affect local schools and educational programs.

Burbank has long demonstrated a strong commitment to education, and that partnership continues to play a vital role in the success of our students and the strength of our community.

Dr. Oscar Macias

Interim Superintendent

Burbank Unified School District