Letter to the Editor: Letter Writer is “Overwrought and Completely Biased”

Letter to the Editor:

Christopher Matthew Spencer’s latest diatribe on the illegality of cannabis delivery in Burbank, is another off-putting attempt to commandeer this website for his own use as a bully pulpit.

It’s maddening to know whenever I see a new Letter to the Editor, or comment on the myBurbank website, that it’s probably an entry from Mr. Spencer and that it will seek to be informed and detailed, but is ultimately overwrought and completely biased.

It gives me no pleasure to say this, but Mr. Spencer needs to either start his own website, or learn to refrain from flooding this community website with his all too frequently unwanted letters, articles and unfriendly, or patronizing comments.

As to his point regarding cannabis delivery, we’re living in a period of unrivaled change and cannabis is legal in California. It’s being delivered all over our city and state. Burbank must change with the times, and I think our city council knows this.

As things stand now, Mr. Spencer is the sole reason I refrain from visiting this valuable website. I think Mr. Spencer needs to learn some humility, common sense, kindness, and above all else, restraint. Or, perhaps, seek a position as an elected official.

Pamela Lang

Burbank