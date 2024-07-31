Letter to the Editor: Markarian Announces School Board Candidacy for School Board, Area 5

Letter to the Editor:

I am excited to announce that I have filed my papers and am officially a candidate for the Burbank Board of Education in Trustee Area 5!

In the first month of my campaign, I have met with neighbors, parents, teachers, and community members to understand their priorities for our schools. What I learned is that our community shares common goals: a strong educational foundation for our children, safe schools, an optimized budget for students and teachers, increased parental involvement, and a productive learning environment. Using this feedback, I have developed my platform, the “Burbank 5 for 5,” which addresses these key priorities.

While my platform may resemble that of my opponent, the critical difference is that the current incumbent has held the position for eight years. During this time, our schools have faced significant challenges. A report from BUSD in June 2024 revealed that career and college readiness for graduating students has dropped to 49%, reflecting a decline of over 20% in eight years. Similar downward trends are evident in Math and English Language Arts test scores.

In 2023, a nearly $12 million accounting error was discovered. An audit by the Financial Crisis & Management Assistance Team identified over 40 areas needing improvement within the District’s operations. Additionally, there has been high turnover among principals and key administrators—nine in one year—with many citing a lack of support from leadership. Some of these departures have resulted in six-figure payouts from District funds.

Moreover, minority and marginalized groups continue to be disproportionately affected. Despite this, there has been no new report posted on diversity goals in over two years. In fact, the DEI champion currently listed on the District’s website has not been employed since June 2022.

My motivation for running is clear: the status quo is failing our children, and this failure impacts our entire community. I bring nearly 20 years of experience as a labor lawyer, including over 11 years in the public sector. My expertise includes managing tight budgets, fostering productive union relationships, engaging with the community, and implementing effective change.

To learn more about me and my platform, please visit www.Burbank5for5.com.

Annie Markarian

Burbank